IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.0142 on Major Exchanges

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $134.42 million and $8.92 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,445,158,647 coins and its circulating supply is 9,445,158,642 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

