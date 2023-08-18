Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.55.

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $12.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,229,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 52.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 130,053 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,793,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

