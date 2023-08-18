IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Plans Final Dividend of $0.18

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from IPH’s previous final dividend of $0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, and Adjacent Businesses. The company offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and develops autonomous timekeeping software under the subscription license model.

