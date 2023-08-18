IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IQVIA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after buying an additional 118,951 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV opened at $214.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.13. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $241.87.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

