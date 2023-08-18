Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several research firms recently commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $48.57 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -323.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

