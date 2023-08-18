Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 782,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,197. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -323.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

