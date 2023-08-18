iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Decreased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.1% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.36. 1,218,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.49. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.