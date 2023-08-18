iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,139,973 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 1,037,627 shares.The stock last traded at $48.78 and had previously closed at $48.62.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

