iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,139,973 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 1,037,627 shares.The stock last traded at $48.78 and had previously closed at $48.62.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
