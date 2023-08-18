iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.70. 1,273,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,760. The stock has a market cap of $339.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.71.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

