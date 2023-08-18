iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 4,350 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.72.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.
