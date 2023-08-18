iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 4,350 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

About iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF ( BATS:IBHG Free Report ) by 396.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,577 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.90% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

