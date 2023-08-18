iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,564,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,287,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

INDY stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $636.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17.

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares India 50 ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

