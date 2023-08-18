iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

EEM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,492,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,796,051. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

