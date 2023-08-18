iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4,353.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,787 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $134.72. 1,886,930 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average of $127.58. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

