iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,269 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.71% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $119,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $92.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
