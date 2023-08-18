iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,878 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after acquiring an additional 565,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,230,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.96. 1,240,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.92. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

