iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 8,005 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,707% compared to the typical daily volume of 443 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 137,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,469,000 after buying an additional 134,794 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

IWO traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.31. 165,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,937. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.72 and a one year high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

