iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Reduced by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.33% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $41,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after buying an additional 252,607 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,559,000 after buying an additional 70,584 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,886,000 after buying an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter.

IWS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.26. The stock had a trading volume of 185,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,168. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

