Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. Itron has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $709,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Itron by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,631,000 after buying an additional 3,334,060 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Itron by 10.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,255,000 after acquiring an additional 143,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,420,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

