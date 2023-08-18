Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ITRN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,718. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,256,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 183,037 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 354,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth $543,000.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

