Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Trading Up 3.5%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.57 and last traded at $83.53. Approximately 156,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 341,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.35.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 75,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 243,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 312,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

