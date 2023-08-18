Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of JXN opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,480,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,374,000 after purchasing an additional 231,800 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,186,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,157,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,517,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after acquiring an additional 695,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

