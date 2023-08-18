James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,251.95

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,251.95 ($15.88) and traded as low as GBX 1,181 ($14.98). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.22), with a volume of 3,918 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £237.00 million, a P/E ratio of 672.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,260.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,251.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 28.80 ($0.37) per share. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $7.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.36%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,564.25%.

In other news, insider David A. Dunmow purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($16.30) per share, for a total transaction of £5,397 ($6,846.38). 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

