JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

JD.com Price Performance

JD opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. JD.com has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $67.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 179.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

