JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.76, but opened at $33.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. JD.com shares last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 3,333,304 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

JD.com Trading Down 5.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JD.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

