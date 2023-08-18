Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Navigator Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVGS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 55,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,291. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Navigator had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 11.0% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 60,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 14.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

