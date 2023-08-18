Jessica L. Mayer Sells 30,145 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 4.4 %

CAH opened at $86.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.99 and a 52-week high of $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

