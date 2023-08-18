JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. 15,613,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,996,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,759,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 827,433 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $550,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 607,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 186,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19,996,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 199,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 199,967 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

