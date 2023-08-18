Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.

JCI traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.49. 1,093,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,797,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

