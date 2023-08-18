Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Boosted by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,630 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up about 1.5% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $24,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 468.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 46,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 859,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,077. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

