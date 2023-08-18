JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.89.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $148.59. 3,532,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,710,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.