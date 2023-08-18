JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,980 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,234,000 after buying an additional 2,974,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,153,000 after buying an additional 2,065,268 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,667. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

