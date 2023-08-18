JT Stratford LLC Buys 416 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in International Business Machines by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 597,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,352,000 after purchasing an additional 66,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

