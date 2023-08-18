JT Stratford LLC Has $256,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

JT Stratford LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,608 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,955,000 after buying an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,011,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,938,000 after buying an additional 168,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,697 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $95.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

