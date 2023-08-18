JT Stratford LLC Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $954,162,000 after buying an additional 2,179,892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,619,000 after buying an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,051,000 after buying an additional 544,018 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 191.43%.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

