JT Stratford LLC Invests $201,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.1 %

NOW stock opened at $543.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,588. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

