JT Stratford LLC Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 800.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

