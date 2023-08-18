JT Stratford LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. JT Stratford LLC owned 0.11% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLBL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

FLBL stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

