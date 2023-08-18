Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Kandi Technologies Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 105,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,476. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $260.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNDI. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

