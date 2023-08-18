Karen Singer Buys 53,174 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 53,174 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $261,616.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 676,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,794.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Karen Singer acquired 11,366 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $55,238.76.

On Monday, August 14th, Karen Singer purchased 2,108 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,392.44.

On Thursday, August 10th, Karen Singer acquired 8,655 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $39,986.10.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Karen Singer purchased 150,000 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $721,500.00.

NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.87. 26,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,457. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Saturday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

