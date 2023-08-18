KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Brian J. Woram Sells 40,000 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. KB Home has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KB Home

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.