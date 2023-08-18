KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Brian J. Woram Sells 40,000 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
KB Home Stock Performance
Shares of KBH stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. KB Home has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
