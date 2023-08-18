Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Short Interest Update

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 732,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

Kennametal Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,786 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,612,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,959,000 after acquiring an additional 118,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,566,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,950,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41,174 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

