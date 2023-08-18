Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 578 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Boeing were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $582,770,000 after buying an additional 66,006 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

NYSE BA traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

