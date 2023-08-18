Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,491 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NIKE were worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $35,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.22. 1,679,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,752,891. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.34. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

