Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $16.98 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.66.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,427,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,616,227. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.