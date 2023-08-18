Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $19.85 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $246.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

