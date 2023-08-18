Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $24.24 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. HST Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 128.8% in the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 40,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.56. The company had a trading volume of 512,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,261. The firm has a market cap of $369.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

