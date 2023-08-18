Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $28.97 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Visa were worth $28,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $238.09. 1,427,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

