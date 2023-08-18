Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $42.70 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,892.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,413 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.08. 9,414,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,742,822. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $10,648,020. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

