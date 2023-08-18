Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $44.12 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tesla were worth $44,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

TSLA stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.18. 57,848,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,061,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

