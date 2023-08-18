Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $541.08. The company had a trading volume of 281,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,710. The company has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $563.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.02.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,588 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

